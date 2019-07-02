It was a busy Stampede weekend for Williams Lake RCMP.

Staff Sargeant Del Byron said police responded to a total of 183 calls for service over the 5-days with 65 of those calls related to drugs and alcohol adding that they had 71 prisoners in cells over the weekend.

Byron says when you look at those numbers they’re not bad for the sixth largest rodeo in the world.

In Canada, only the Calgary Stampede and Ponoka are bigger.