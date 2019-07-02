(Files by Cole Kelly)

A man is dead after drowning at a lake just outside of Prince George yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

Just before 4:00 pm, Prince George RCMP received a report of a “non-swimmer” that had gone under the water in West Lake.

RCMP say though members of the public pulled the man from the water, he was unresponsive by the time they did.

Officers attended the scene and took over cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) from a bystander in an attempt to revive the man. They continued CPR and utilized an automated external defibrillator (AED) until paramedics arrived on scene and took over.

Further efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he was declared deceased.

At this time, there are no indications that foul play was involved.

The Prince George RCMP would like to thank those members of the public that pulled the man from the water, began CPR and assisted with this tragic incident before and after emergency responders arrived.

Anyone affected by this incident is urged to speak to someone about it for their own mental health wellness. The Prince George RCMP’s Victim Services Section is available for support and can be reached at 250-561-3329. The Crisis Prevention, Intervention & Information Centre is available 24 hours a day at 1-888-562-1214.