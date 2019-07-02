A 100 Mile House man will be sentenced next month for Murder.

49-year old Micheal Martel is due back in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on August 13th.

Martel pled guilty back in January to Second Degree Murder, just prior to the start of his trial for First Degree.

The charge is in connection with the death of 37-year old Vesna Dumstrey-Soos.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to a home on Norman Road on January 5th of 2016.

Upon arrival they discovered the body of a woman.

Police described the attack as “violent” and confirmed that the accused and the victim knew each other.