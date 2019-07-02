(Files by Sawyer Bogdan)

Two people are confirmed dead after a car crash on Highway 97 Sunday night around 5:00.

According to RCMP, a tractor-trailer collided with a car that killed two and seriously injured a third person.

Prince George RCMP Staff Sergeant Paul Collister said the driver of the transport truck was not injured.

The crash happened 12 km south of McLeod Lake.

The highway was closed for 11 hours while crews worked to clear the way, but reopened at 6:00 this morning (Monday).

Drive BC

@DriveBC

CLEAR – #BCHwy97 is now fully OPEN after vehicle incidet 12km south of Mcleod Lake. #PrinceGeorgeBC #CityofPG

2

6:02 AM – Jul 1, 2019