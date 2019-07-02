Personal and global issues are giving Canadians anxiety

Cost of living and climate change have Canadians losing sleep according to a new poll. The Survey was done for CBC News, which said citizens are feeling high levels of anxiety from personal and global issues. It also had some hypocritical results. The majority of Canadians apparently take pride in the county’s tolerance, yet also think it’s changing too much.

Cannabis use down in teenagers and up for adults

Canada saw a spike in Cannabis use leading up to legalization. The Canadian Press cited a United Nations report, which shows use went up 40 percent between 2013 and 2017. The biggest increase was seen in adults 20 or older while teens 19 and under saw a decline. Cannabis use overall is still the highest between ages 15 and 24.

Canada a big contributor to natural gas exports

An international boom in gas exports is undermining climate change efforts and Canada is right up there. The Global Energy Monitor projects the natural gas supply could increase over 800 million tonnes in the next decade. It added that Canada would account for just over a third of that, only trailing the U.S. for most natural gas exports.

Cartoonist fired for Trump drawing

A Canadian cartoonist is out of work after an unpublished illustration went viral. Michael de Adder drew for multiple newspapers in New Brunswick. He made a cartoon depicting U.S. President Donald Trump standing with golf clubs beside two drowned migrants, asking if he could play through. The news of his firing is drawing the ire from people on social media.

Space object not an alien probe according says research team

A cigar a shaped object travelling through our solar system is not an alien spacecraft according to one scientist. Last November researchers at Harvard speculated the 400 metre-long object could have been a probe sent by an alien civilization. A research team from the University of Maryland believe they debunked it and say it is natural.