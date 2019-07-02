A Quesnel cowgirl will cash a cheque from this year’s Williams Lake Stampede.

Brooke Wills was 7th in the Ladies Barrel Racing.

That will pay her just under $1,073.

Rylee Trenholm from Chetwynd was 6th for 12-hundred 87 dollars.

Other BC winners included Gavin Derose from Kamloops earning a 3-4 split in the Bareback for 21-hundred 53 dollars, Clayton Moore from Pouce Coupe won more than 28-hundred dollars for a 3-4-5 split in the Steer Wrestling, Bobby Louis of Vernon and his partner earned a 6-7 split in Team Roping for 966 dollars, and Jacob Gardner from Dawson Creek was tied for 7th in the Bull Riding for 797 dollars.

The Alan Puhallo team from Quesnel won their 6th Wild Horse Race title in Williams Lake and Quentin Mcrae was this year’s Mountain Race Champion.