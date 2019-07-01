The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) has named a former teacher in the Lower Mainland as its candidate for the Cariboo-Prince George riding.

Jing Lan Yang (Young) of Prince George will be running for the PPC in the upcoming October federal election.

Young, as she prefers to go by, was in Williams Lake following Saturday’s Stampede Parade to further introduce herself to the community.

“I’m a very private, quiet person and I’m an immigrant myself,” Young said noting she has two children and has lived here for 18 years now after having moved from China.

“I love this country so much and the first time I got worked up was when I heard the Prime Minister tell the world that Canada has no true identity which totally surprised because I always believed freedom, respect, fairness, and personal responsibilities are our core values, so I was wondering why our leader would say this and then I started to notice a lot of things that have happened that are not good for our country, not good for each individual Canadian.”

Young said that was when she realized as a Canadian, as a patriot she had to stand up and was happy to have found another choice.

“I was a Conservative member and I canceled my membership in April because conservatives what they stand they’re going further and further away from the true conservatives which is a great disappointment,” she said.

“And then I went to an event and I heard from Maxime Bernier. I followed him and what amazed me is his message was so consistent.”

Young added that one particular community had asked Bernier what he would do if elected Prime Minister for their community.

“Maxime, ‘Mad Max’, his answer was no. I”m not going to. I’m true to anyone, everyone as Canadians and equal treatment; no discrimination, no special treatment. Because we are a diversified society, this way is very important because it actually unites everyone together,” she said.

“I’m not a politician, I’m an everyday Canadian so I love this, what we’re standing for. We’re standing for this country, for each and every individual Canadian and that’s why I really tried to join this race.”