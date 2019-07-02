Canadas 152nd birthday was celebrated in style.

The 108 Heritage site held its annual celebrations, on hand were the RCMP Colour guard, the 108 Fire Department, and heritage society members dressed in historical clothes. The event started with a greeting from the Canim Lake Band, and the singing of Oh Canada.

MLA Donna Barnett along with Mayor Campsall and Area G CRD director Al Richmond were manning the hamburger grill and spoke at the opening ceremony. Richmond said, “Todays a day when there’s lots we could talk about, but I think what we need to do is enjoy friends and family and take that time to talk to your neighbors.”

Also on hand were the Cruzers car club and the Greeny Lake volunteer fire department along with many vendors and activities for families. Visitors from as far away as the UK celebrated our country’s 152nd birthday.