Downtown Williams Lake was abuzz with activity from vendors, local businesses, and a variety of children’s activities including an RC track Saturday afternoon.

The Stampede Street Party once again began after the annual Daybreak Rotary Stampede Parade although this time under new organizers.

“I think it was excellent,” said owner of Poppy Home and Adventure Charters, Chrissie Gertzen.

“Lots of comments about how participation was really up this year. The streets were packed absolutely and every event we did had lots of participation from the community.”

Helping organize Street Party with Gertzen was also Bob Sunner from Laketown Furnishings, Carl Johnson from Kit and Kaboodle, Heidi Strong from the Williams Lake Indian Band, and Willie Dye.

“We really want to thank the volunteers, thank the businesses and the vendors that came out to support street party this year, and a big shout to all the participants and especially the City who found us the money and supported us every step of the way,” Gertzen added.

Daniela Castro and Fabiola Faubrt who were selling frozen smoothies both agreed this year’s Stampede Street had drawn in a much larger crowd than the previous year.

“There were more people selling also, there were more events going on, and it was better than last year,” Faubrt said.

“It’s my second time I’m selling here and it was very, very good this year, and we had more time to be here on the street, that was very good also.”

Gertzen said a highlight of this year’s Stampede Party for her would be the bull toss.

“Thanks to Mayor Walt Cobb, Chief Willie Sellars, Todd Doherty, and Donna Barnett for their great participation,” she said.

“Reviving that old tradition was a lot of fun.”

As for if Gertzen is already thinking of organizing next year’s Street Party after this year’s success, she said is prepared to if needed.

“I think the Street Party is an important part of the community and an important part of Stampede, and I would hate to see it die, so yah if it’s needed absolutely.”