Celebrations are scheduled to take place across the Cariboo for Canada’s 152nd birthday.

In Williams Lake, City recreation programmer Suzanne Cochrane says celebrations will run in Boitanio Park from 11 am until 1:30 pm.

“We have the Royal Canada Legion coming in starting off the celebrations and then we have the singers, Quintet Plus, will be doing their rendition of ‘O Canada’ and then continuing on with a variety of other musicians.”

Cochrane adds they will also have Indigenous drummers to help kick off the celebrations and that there will be different family games and activities.

“The scavenger hunt, we have that as well just for people to learn a little bit more about our great country that we live in and how fortunate we are to be here and to discover a couple of other interesting facts about the provinces and the territories that we have.”

Canada Day celebrations will also be taking place in Quesnel in LeBourdais Park from noon to 4 pm and in 100 Mile at the 108 Heritage Site from 10 am to 3:30 pm.