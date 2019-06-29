Williams Lake Fire Department Attends Small Fire in Lobby of Apartment Complex
(R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
A small fire was quickly extinguished at an apartment complex Saturday morning in Williams Lake.
The Williams Lake Fire Department responded to the fire in the front lobby of Sunrise Appartments on Western Avenue at around 5:30 am.
A little over a half hour later, Fire Chief Erick Peterson said the fire is out and all residents were able to return.
“The cause is undetermined at this time,” he said.