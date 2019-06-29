Little remains of the old BC Packers cannery in Bella Coola following a suspicious fire.

A fire broke out at the historic site Thursday night at 11:36 pm.

Bella Coola RCMP confirmed to MyCaribooNow that the Bella Coola Fire Department were the first to arrive at the scene and were monitoring the fire throughout the day to make sure it did not spread.

The fire was still smoldering Friday afternoon.

“As far as we know we there may have been some boats in the surrounding area that may have some heat damage but nothing that’s been reported to us directly,” RCMP said.

Anyone with information or who may have seen something prior to the building starting on fire is asked to contact Bella Coola RCMP or Crime Stoppers.