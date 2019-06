The 70th annual Bridge Lake Stampede takes place Saturday.

Organizers say over 100 competitors will be at the rodeo grounds for barrel racing, calf roping, bull riding and more.

The future rodeo stars will be competing in the annual pig scramble.

Events get underway at 9:30 AM with a pancake breakfast with rodeo action beginning at noon. The stampede wraps up with a dinner and entertainment taking place in the evening.