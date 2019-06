BC Transit and the village of Ashcroft is starting a new service in the South Cariboo.

The Ashcroft-Cache Creek-Clinton Transit system will start on July 8 and run Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The service will also offer on request service to Kamloops and 100 Mile House.

BC Transit says the stop in Cache Creek will be at the Visitors Center. For schedule and fare information, see the BC Transit website here.