With the 93rd Annual Williams Lake Stampede nicely underway and the first long weekend of the summer about to begin, people in the Cariboo will be keeping an eye on the sky to plan their activities.

We asked Kenneth Chan, Meteorologist for Environment Canada, what does mother nature have in store for us

“Due to an upper trough of low pressure over the Cariboo, it looks like the weekend will start out a little bit wet with some showers or rain, around 10 millimeters, there’s even a risk of thunderstorms today (Friday),” he said.

“On Saturday and Sunday, there may be some isolated showers”.

Chan said as we get into the weekend we should see slightly warmer temperatures and more sun.

For Canada Day Monday Chan said there may be a slight chance of showers late afternoon or evening.

Temperatures over the weekend will be just under what they should be for this time of year with Saturday being 20, Sunday 21 and Canada Day Monday 23.