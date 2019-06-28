With the news of forest industry curtailments and shutdowns, affecting not only company employees, but forest workers in all occupations, it may be time to look at opportunities in other areas.

Work BC is a government service geared to assist workers and those looking for employment.

Michelle Brown is with Work BC in 100 Mile House. She says they offer several different programs to assist employers and employees, including customized employment and a subsidy program for current employers to assist with wages. They also offer skills training and job search options.

For the full range of services visit Work BC online here, or their offices in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.