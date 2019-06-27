Kamloops Thompson Cariboo now has six candidates vying for the MP’s seat.

Incumbent Cathy McLeod is running for a fourth term for the Conservative party.

Longtime 100 Mile House resident Gina Myhill Jones is running as the NDP candidate.

Liberal candidate Terry Lake served as Mayor of Kamloops and as an MLA, as Minister of Health.

Iain Currie, civil lawyer, and a former crown council was nominated as the Green Party candidate June 26th.

Rounding out the field thus far are Lac la Hache area rancher Ken Finlayson for the Peoples Party of Canada, and Peter Kerek for the Communist Party of Canada.

The field is the largest to run in the riding since it was created after boundary changes in 2004.

The federal election date is Monday, October 21.