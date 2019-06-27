A 25-year old man, accused of trying to steal the ATM at G.R. Baker Hospital in Quesnel, is due back in court next month for an intended guilty plea.

July 30th is the next scheduled appearance for Andrew Reeve.

He’s charged with Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence, Mischief under $5,000 and Theft under $5,000.

Quesnel RCMP were called to the hospital just after midnight back on August 11th of last year.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a smashed window in the front entrance, as well as a vehicle tow strap that had been placed around the ATM.

RCMP said it appeared that the strap broke, making the theft unsuccessful.