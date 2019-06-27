Full maternity services will resume as of Monday at Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH) in Williams Lake.

Interior Health (IH) made the announcement Thursday.

“Interior Health is pleased to advise Cariboo families that full in-patient maternity services will resume at CMH as of July 1,” IH said in a news release noting that a cohort of experienced nurses, plus newly trained maternity nurses, will be available to cover shifts.

“Sufficient numbers of fully trained maternity nurses are now in place at CMH, allowing the hospital to return to its previous level of service delivery.”

Mothers who go into labour prior to 35 weeks gestation may still be transferred to a higher level of care facility.

Maternity services were suspended at the end of February due to a critical shortage of maternity nurses. Low-risk delivery services resumed on April 30.

“We would like to thank CMH staff and physicians for their flexibility and dedication during this challenging time and to our maternity nurses for their support of CMH patients in the months ahead,” IH said.