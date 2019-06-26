140 walkers take part in the 2019 Walk to End ALS in Williams Lake on June 22, 2019. (R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

It has been the most successful Walk to End ALS in Williams Lake.

140 walkers and more than $31,000 was raised through this past weekend’s eighth annual event.

“I think Williams Lake is an amazing community that really comes together to support a cause,” said Wendy Toyer, Executive director of the ALS Society of BC.

“We also have a wonderful volunteer committee that works very hard ahead of the walk holding events as well as on walk days, so we’re very fortunate to have that team there.”

Sixty percent of proceeds from this year’s Walk to End ALS support direct services for people living with ALS and their families provided by the ALS Society of BC, while forty percent supports ongoing ALS research, through the ALS Canada Research Program.

“I’d just really like to congratulate our walk committee chaired by Christina Seibert, all the businesses who supported the walk in Williams Lake, and the families who came out to show their love and support of people living with ALS,” Toyer added.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a rapidly progressive, neuromuscular disease that can strike anyone at any time, regardless of age, gender, or ethnic origin.

There is currently no cure.