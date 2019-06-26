Update: Williams Lake RCMP report a man wanted on a number of B.C wide warrants has been apprehended.

Manager of Community Safety, Dave Dickson said William Paul Bolton was taken into custody this afternoon after being located in Williams Lake.

Bolton was believed to have been living in the Williams Lake area.

Original Story: Man Wanted on BC wide warrants believed to be living in Williams Lake area

Williams Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 32-year-old man wanted on a number of BC wide warrants.

William Paul Bolton is described as a First Nations male, 5’7”, and 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

“He is believed to be living in the Williams Lake area,” Inspector Jeff Pelley said.

Anyone with information as to where Bolton may be is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.