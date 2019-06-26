(Files by Cole Kelly)

Human remains have been found on the outskirts of Prince George and a subsequent investigation has been launched by the RCMP.

Police made the discovery following a tip from the public on Monday and the identity, as well as the gender of the victim, has not been identified.

CPL. Craig Douglass says they have a lot of moving parts that they have to sift through.

“There is forensic analyzing to be done and reports, we will also be seeking witnesses and anybody that has information. There are different aspects to the investigation along with a lot of roads and paths to go down and we’ll try and report back as soon as we get more information.”

He adds with a lot of missing and historical cases still open, nothing is being ruled out.

“Every file and every investigation is different, sometimes we know right away and in some cases, they have never been determined or found as there are currently files that we have never identified and it depends on case to case on how long and what’s involved.”

“We are currently reviewing missing persons reports from Prince George and area in an effort to try and assist us as we try and find the remains.”

The cause of death is not known, as foul play and other causes have not been ruled out either.