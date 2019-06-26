Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the 100 Mile House area.

Doug Lundquist, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said “We have the potential today for severe thunderstorms so we put out a watch. What that could mean if they do develop is we could have dusty damaging winds, hail or intense rains, mostly in the southern part of the central interior and out towards the Chilcotin.”

Lundquist said thunderstorms and 10 millimeters of rain are expected today, with another 5-10 millimeters tonight. He said that if severe storms develop, the warning will be upgraded. He reminds the public that lightning causes deaths every year in Canada, and to take precautions in stormy weather.