Category 2 open burning will be allowed again through the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“The BC Wildfire Service is rescinding the existing prohibition due to lower fire danger ratings in the region and expected rainfall and cooler temperatures,” said Fire Information Officer, Erin Bull.

Activities allowed as of noon on Wednesday (June 26) include the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares, and the use of sky lanterns, fireworks, tiki torches, binary exploding targets, burn barrels or burn cages, and air curtain burners.

“Anyone who intends to conduct a Category 2 open burn anywhere in the Cariboo Fire Centre is urged to exercise caution,” Bull added.

“ It is the responsibility of the individual who lights a fire to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner, in accordance with open burning regulations.”

Category 3 open fires will remain prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre until Sept. 29, 2019 or until the public is otherwise notified.