Access to high-speed internet is about to become a reality for people in 12 rural BC communities, including several in the Cariboo thanks to a wireless network upgrade funded by the Connecting British Columbia program.

Jenny Sims, Minister of Citizens Services for the Government of BC said the announcement made earlier today (Monday) will benefit key service providers like fire halls and urgent health care centers as well as hundreds of households in these areas.

“This is very, very exciting because as we know affordable and reliable high-speed internet helps to unlock new business opportunities for our rural communities while at the same time helping people stay connected with friends and loved ones.”

The communities benefiting from the Province’s Connecting British Columbia Program are rural 122 Mile House, Bouchie Lake, Horsefly, rural Lac La Hache, rural Lone Butte (including Horse Lake), rural Quesnel and Ten Mile Lake.

During the past two years Connecting British Columbia program grants have benefited people in 462 communities