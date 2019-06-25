Dr. Dennis Johnson has been named the new president at CNC. (supplied by CNC)

(Files by Ethan Ready)

Dr. Dennis Johnson has been named CNC’s next president.

“CNC has been an important pillar in the community for nearly 50 years,” said Johnson. “I am tremendously honoured to serve as CNC’s next president and I look forward to working closely with the board, the community and building relationships with the students, faculty, and staff at CNC.”

With him, Johnson brings 29 years of experience in the post-secondary sector to CNC. Currently, he serves in two vice president roles at Saskatchewan Polytechnic including Provost and Vice President Academic since September 2018 and Vice President Strategy and Business Development since 2016.

Johnson is a former resident and educator in British Columbia and holds a Ph.D. Educational Administration from the University of Saskatchewan, Master of Education, Post-Secondary Studies from Memorial University of Memorial University and a Bachelor of Education, Adult Education from Brock University.

CNC’s Board of Governors appointed a search committee in September 2018 to conduct a presidential search following the announcement that Henry Reiser planned to retire at the end of his term in 2019. At the conclusion of the search process, Johnson was identified as the candidate who met the criteria of the profile of what CNC was searching for in its next president.

Johnson will start his new job on October 1st.