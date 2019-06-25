100 Mile RCMP recovered a stolen vehicle and travel trailer.

The GMC pickup truck was stolen from a property near Mahood falls June 19. The same day an Arctic fox travel trailer was stolen from a property on Houseman road near Buffalo Creek.

RCMP received information June 20th that a truck and trailer matching the stolen ones were parked on Forbes road in Lac la Hache. RCMP attended and confirmed they were indeed the stolen items.

A 26-year-old female resident of Prince George was arrested and has been charged with possession of stolen property, and breach of undertaking.

She was released and will appear in court on October 1st.