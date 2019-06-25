A single vehicle collision with a power pole closed Highway 97 north of Clinton the afternoon of June 24.

Cpl. Chris Von Colditz of the Clinton RCMP says they responded to the incident at about 2:45 pm.

The southbound pickup left the highway off to the right into the ditch and struck a power pole. The driver was uninjured. Dawson Road Maintenance shut down the highway while BC Hydro crews replaced the pole.

The highway reopened to single lane alternating traffic around 5 PM.