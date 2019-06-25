Summer is a time when food banks across the province find it difficult to keep their shelves stocked.

Tamara Robinson is the Director of Family Services and Community Outreach at the Williams Lake Salvation Army.

“During Christmas, of course, we get a lot of donations but generally in the summer months those donations start to die down so right now we’re experiencing some shortages in the food bank for sure.”

Robinson added that while their food bank is getting low, there’s been an increase elsewhere.

“We’re also noticing our lunch line is growing quite a bit, so generally this time of the month we shouldn’t have a large number of people coming through but we are feeding over a hundred people per day breakfast and lunch so even our food line is starting to increase.”

The staples they need the most at the Williams Lake Salvation Army food bank according to Robinson are rice, kraft dinner, tomato sauce, pasta, meal helpers and instant noodles