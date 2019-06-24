Denton Spiers was the runner-up in the Bull Riding with a 76 on the “Apache Kid.”

That was one of only two eight second rides which kicked in almost a thousand dollars in ground money for Spiers.

All tolled he won $2,078.

Brad Thomas from Williams Lake and his partner Tim Teropocki won the Team Roping with a time of 6 and 8 for 906 dollars each.

Steve Lloyd, a former Canadian Tie Down Roping champion, was second in the Team Roping with Troy Gerard from Savona for 718 dollars.

Willee Twan from 150 Mile had the fastest time in the Tie-Down Roping for 578 dollars and Quesnel’s Isaac Janzen won the Junior Steer Riding for 237 dollars.