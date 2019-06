Brooke Wills was 8th in the Ladies Barrel Racing in the long go in Wainright, Alberta and she was also 5th in the average for 17-hundred dollars.

And Mariah Mannering was 12th in the Ladies Barrel Racing in Sundre for 376 dollars.

It’ll be a busy weekend coming up with rodeos in Ponoka and Airdrie.

And the 93rd annual Williams Lake Stampede gets underway on Thursday night.