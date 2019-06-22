The 108 Mile Ranch community celebrates its golden anniversary this weekend.

Events are taking place around the ranch today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday).

Former owner of the 108 Hills resort Pat Corbett said there will be a series of activities at the 108 heritage site with MLA Donna Barnett, CRD Director Al Richmond, and MP Cathy McLeod doing officiating at 5 pm followed by a barbeque and dance.

Corbett added prices at the 108 golf course will be what they were in 1969 and that many other festivities will be taking place around the area.

Celebrations of the 50th anniversary are scheduled to wrap up Sunday at 2 pm at the 108 Heritage site.

The area was developed starting in 1969 as a recreational ranch by Block Brothers Realty, who bought the 26,000-acre property from RM Monical and sons. The first work to be done was the construction of what would become the South Cariboo Regional Airport, and initial design and clearing of the golf course.

More information on the history of the 108 and event schedules can be found here.