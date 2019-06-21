The Quesnel District went from one week to two this past school year on a trial basis.

Gloria Jackson, the Chair of Quesnel’s Board of Education, says they then reviewed how it went…

“We had delegations from the Quesnel District Teachers Association and a delegation from the CUPE President as well on Wednesday night. Certainly from the QDTA’s point of view, they didn’t even want to be surveyed because they are in such strong support of the two week spring break, but they certainly highlighted staff wellness and student well being, you know students needed a break as well. From CUPE, concern of course is lost wages for some of their members, so they didn’t support the two week spring break, but certainly when we surveyed their membership there was strong support for the two week spring break. Parents, we heard they really enjoyed family time, also it’s consistent with Districts across the province.”

The vote was 6-1 in favour of sticking with two weeks.

Only Trustee Tony Goulet was opposed

He’s concerned about the impact on some of the vulnerable families, in terms of not only lost wages but also with finding childcare.