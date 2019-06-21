A young adult from the Esketemc First Nation will be in Kenya after being chosen from a national competition to participate in a four-month overseas internship program.

20-year-old Izaria Bowe will be leaving for Ottawa on August 7 where she will receive one week of training.

“I’m attending TRU in Williams Lake and I go to the Gathering Place, it’s a building in the back,” she said.

“Judy Reid and Nick Surach actually informed me of the application and pushed it toward me and said that I have a shot and I believed them.”

When she was told the good news over the phone, Bowe couldn’t believe that she was selected.

“My jaw dropped, then I started laughing, then I started crying and then I started laughing again. I was very shocked, I didn’t expect it. I didn’t believe that I was capable of great things and then boom.”

Bowe will be working with the Rift Valley Resource Centre and Run for Life in Kenya where she will be assisting with programs related to clean water and environmental conservation, as well as community sustainability.

Because of her passion for animals, Bowe said she is most excited about working on the program related to environmental conservation.

Bowe is one of the 20 indigenous interns from across Canada selected to participate in this internship through the Atlantic Council For International Cooperation.