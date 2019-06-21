Williams Lake RCMP has released images of a suspect who is believed to have been involved in a report of shots fired at an adult establishment.

Police responded to the incident inside Diamonds & Dust Entertainment Lounge on Thursday, April 25. No one was injured.

The male suspect is described as being a 25 to 35-year-old Indigenous male with a stocky build and weighing between 190 to 220lbs. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white lettering and a crest on the back as well as blue jeans and a black Jordan logo hat.

“Williams Lake RCMP have no further details to release at this time as the investigation is still ongoing,” Cst. Joel Kooger said in a news release.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS.