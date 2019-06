A man and a woman are in police custody after a vehicle believed to have been stolen from Quesnel was spotted in the Williams Lake area Friday morning.

Williams Lake RCMP launched a search for the couple who were believed to be on foot in the Smedley Road and 168 Mile Mile Road area.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron says both were shortly arrested at Smedley Road.

The Ford F-350 was reported stolen a few days ago.