UPDATE: Teresa Sedeen has been found safe. On June 21st 2019 at 0950 hrs, Teresa SIDEEN was confirmed safe by RCMP members after being notified of her location by family members. BCAS is currently on scene assisting in the Deka Lake area.

100 Mile RCMP and South Cariboo Search and Rescue are looking for a missing Deka lake woman.

Teresa Sedeen is 45 years old and was last seen on Cariboo Chalet Rd in Deka Lake June 19 at 6 PM. She was driving a black 2010 Lincoln MDX SUV. She may be heading to the Lower Mainland. She is also known to park out of the way or on seasonal properties at Deka lake.

Teresa is 5’2” with an athletic build. South Cariboo Search and rescue are looking fo her in the Deka Lake area and RCMP say to not be alarmed if you see ATV tracks. SAR members can be recognized by their uniforms.

If you see Teresa or know her whereabouts, please contact 100 Mile RCMP at 250 395-2456 or encourage her to contact police.