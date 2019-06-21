Quesnel’s Board of Education has approved a five year capital plan that includes a request to replace two elementary schools.

Secretary-Treasurer Bettina Ketcham says it is part of a budget that totals more than 37-million dollars…

“Some of the bigger ticket items in here include two building replacements, one for Red Bluff Elementary and one for Voyageur Elementary. These two elementary schools are part of our long term facilities plan in terms of future replacement. We haven’t yet heard any formal announcement regarding Quesnel Junior School, but of course we try to look ahead in terms of what the replacement schools that we would like for future, and we’ve decided to put these two in the hopper.”

Ketcham says the cost to replace Red Bluff Elementary is estimated at just under 17 million dollars, while the price tag for Voyageur is just under 16 1/2 million.

This budget also includes other requests…

“We have also made some requests under the School Enhancement Program envelope of funding, most of which are exterior building upgrades for various elementary schools across the District. Our annual facilities grant isn’t sufficient enough to be able to do these projects in house on our own, so we have to request funding from the government to upgrade not only the exterior look but also it will improve the insulation and our efficiency in all these buildings. That would include Voyageur elementary, Dragon Lake, Lakeview and Bouchie Lake as well.”

The Board is also looking for money for some LED lighting, playground equipment, and for six new buses.

Ketcham says they expect to get answers to their requests around March.