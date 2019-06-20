RCMP in Williams Lake are hoping the public can help locate a man who has not been seen or heard from since Monday, June 17.

23-year-old Ryan Terrien is described as:

Caucasian male

6’

179 pounds

Hazel Eyes

Brown Hair

He is believed to be driving a 2005 Grey Ford Focus BC License plate EK0 88H.

“There is reason to believe that Ryan may be in Kamloops area, however, it is not known where,” North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said.

“The family and the RCMP are concerned for his well being.”

Anyone with information about Terrien or where he might be is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.