The 100 mile and district arts council are partnering with Parkside art Gallery and the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Center for its first art crawl.

The self-guided art tour will feature over 20 local artists displaying their work in local businesses, as a walking tour. The opening ceremonies get underway June 21st at the Parkside art gallery at 11 am, with a blessing and drumming by Mike and Trish Archie, as well as speeches from local dignitaries including MLA Donna Barnett, and Mayor Mitch Campsall.

The opening ceremonies will also include demonstrations and plein aire painting.

The art crawl will be on throughout local businesses in 100 Mile until July 1st.