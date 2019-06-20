National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations are scheduled to take place tomorrow (Friday) in a couple of Cariboo communities.

In Quesnel festivities are planned for the Helen Dixon Centre and includes a Walk-Out ceremony to recognize students who have graduated from High School and Post Secondary Institutes.

Janet Smith, Community Services Coordinator for the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council, is organizing the day in Williams lake for her second year and is pretty excited about the events they have planned

“Some Pow Wow Dancers from Alberta are scheduled to perform, we have Hoop Dancers as well coming. We have traditional opening prayers with Celia Derose so it’s nice to see some of our traditions being brought out.”

The Lake City’s Celebrations begin with a parade starting on First Avenue which Smith said gets bigger every year they hold it.

“Last year we had I think a total of 14 floats but it seemed like a lot more than that, there’s been a big increase in participants as well”.

The theme for this year’s National Indigenous Peoples Day is “Celebrating Youth” and Smith said everyone in the community is welcome to come out and be a part of the celebrations.