Immediate evacuation issued for northern Alberta county

Another community was forced from their homes due to wildfires in Northern Alberta. Mackenzie County, which borders B.C. and Northwest Territories, issued an immediate evacuation notice just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone north of Highway 697, south of Peace River and west of Steep Hill Creek were asked to leave their homes. Evacuees have been told to register with the Fort Vermilion Mackenzie County Office.

NAFTA deal and China among topics Trudeau will address with Trump

Justin Trudeau is hoping to build a better relationship with the U.S. as he meets with President Donald Trump in the oval office Thursday. The new NAFTA deal is expected to be the main topic of conversation but the two world leaders will also discuss disputes with Beijing. There are still two Canadians being detained in China.

No plan of action by feds in bringing back Canadian child trapped in Syria

The federal government is aware of the Canadian orphan trapped in a Syrian refugee camp. CTV News reported the public safety minister hasn’t given a timetable on when the government might take any action though. The four-year-old girl is believed to be the only surviving member of a family that moved to the country to join ISIS.

Iran shoots down U.S. drone

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran seem to be escalating by the week. The Middle Eastern country admitted to shooting down a U.S. drone. No word yet if it was in direct response to the U.S. blaming Iran for an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week. Iran denied that claim.

Fibromyalgia linked to gut bacteria levels

Researchers are hoping for faster diagnosis after finding a link between gut bacteria and fibromyalgia. CTV reported the findings from McGill University that identified almost 20 forms of gut bacteria which either increased or decreased in patients with the chronic condition. Fibromyalgia causes musculoskeletal pain, fatigue and cognitive difficulties.