The province’s Select Standing Committee on Finance was at the West Fraser Centre in Quesnel last night.

One of the groups making a presentation on what they’d like to see in BC’s budget was the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Kris Simms is the BC Director for that group.

She gave the committee their top five suggestions, including open ICBC up to competition…

“ICBC is a financial risk to the province of British Columbia, they need to address it every single time they present their budget and it’s a dumpster fire. Drivers here in BC are paying the highest rates in all of Canada, it’s not worth it anymore. So we’re saying get out of the business of ICBC, open it up to competition and allow drivers to pick the insurance they want.”

Other suggestions included getting rid of the BC Carbon Tax and the Employers Health Tax…

“The EHT is a brand new tax that has been put on job providers and job creators and it’s actually hitting municipal governments too. Municipal governments need to pay the EHT if they are over a certain payroll amount, and that’s costing property taxpayers more money.”

Stop blocking pipelines and balancing the budget round out the Canadian Taxpayers’ top five.

The presentation, along with others, was made in the Dunkley Room at the West Fraser Centre.

The committee is travelling around the province gathering information for the next budget.