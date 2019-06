The 19th annual Lac la Hache fathers day fishing derby was held June 15th and 16th at Kokanee Bay resort.

The LLH Fathers Day Fishing Derby society said the $500 first prize for largest fish went to Ed Millar for a 20.1- pound char. Second prize of 300 went to Dan Stoelwinder for a 19.5-pound char.

Largest rainbow went to Karen Monteith and largest whitefish went to Rob Burt.

Derby coordinators say they had a great turnout.