Charges have been stayed against two people who were arrested following a weapons seizure in the South Cariboo.

38-year old Loni Fisher and 33-year old Eric Fields were facing three counts…Possession of a Prohibited Firearm, Possession of an Unauthorized Firearm and Careless Storage of a Firearm.

The charges followed a search warrant on a rural property in Forest Grove back in January of 2018.

The BC Prosecution Service says the decision to stay the charges was made after further information was received by the prosecutor.

After reviewing this information and the rest of the materials on this file, including testimony from the recent preliminary inquiry, the prosecutor concluded that the charge approval standard could no longer be met.

That standard is whether there is a substantial likelihood of a conviction, or whether the public interest requires a prosecution.