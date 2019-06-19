An accident in Quesnel sent several people to hospital.

RCMP Sergeant Darren Dodge says they received a report of a single vehicle rollover early Sunday morning at 2:16 at the top of Marsh Road…

“Police attended and found a pickup truck on its side with five people on the side of the road with non-life threatening injuries. All five were transported to hospital where they were soon released.”

Dodge says the cause of the accident remains under investigation.