A fire 30 Kilometers northeast of Lone Butte is still classed as out of control.

Fire information officer Erin Bull says the Drewry Lake fire is currently at 4.5 hectares. 22 firefighters are working to contain the fire today, and the area had two millimeters of rain overnight. Bull says the crews are making good progress.

The BC wildfire service says the fire was lightning caused and does not threaten any structures or communities