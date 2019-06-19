Volunteers are desperately needed for this years SkyFest airshow in Quesnel.

Media Spokesperson Sharon McDonald says they normally have over 200 volunteers for the three day event, but right now they are sitting at just 80.

McDonald says anyone wanting to help out can simply go to their website at www.quesnelskyfest.ca and sign up…

“You can volunteer as much as you want leading up to the show, you can volunteer at the show, you can volunteer after the show, you know clean-up, set-up. We need people for the souvenir booth, setting up fences, cooking food for the pilots or delivering food, there is security, parking, media, the kids zone, the VIP area where we’re serving VIP’s, there are a lot of volunteers needed.”

McDonald says they need more people to ensure that it will run smoothly.

SkyFest takes place at the Quesnel Regional Airport on August 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

There is a twilight show on the Friday night followed by two day shows.