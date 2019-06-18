The BC Wildfire service is reporting a new fire near Drewry Lake approximately 30 kilometers northeast of Lone Butte.

The fire has been air assessed and is approximately 3.5 hectares. BC wildfire said 33 firefighters and two helicopters are on scene. Wildfire communications officer Jessica Mack says crews are removing fuel from the fire area.

The fire is not threatening any communities and structures.

A three-person initial attack was en route earlier to a fire north of Greeny Lake.