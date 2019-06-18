Prince George RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person who was last seen in Quesnel back on Monday, May 13.

20-year old Mikey Fowler lives in Prince George but is known to frequent other communities in northern BC.

He is described as a First Nations male, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs around 300 pounds.

Fowler has brown eyes and very short black hair.

Police believe that he does not have access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Fowler’s whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)-222-8477.